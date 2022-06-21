A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Wednesday, June 22, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Mallory McNatt Anders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Johnathan Paul Taylor, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr., battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Chase Williams, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Elvis Ray Barnes, sex offender failing to register, HO, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Mark Wayne Beasley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Anthony Lamont Wyrick, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $25,000, breaking or entering.
Kyra Tesha Jackson-Lewis, aggravated robbery, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Darrell Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jake McComb, terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
Kevin Critton, revocation of SIS.
Andrea Rose Tyler, revocation of SIS.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor-second degree.
Jaron Lakwan Hill, theft by receiving-firearm less than $2,500, possession with purpose of delivery of a controlled substance.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, aggravated robbery, theft of property between $1,000 and $5,000, revocation of probation.
Arndra Norton, revocation of probation.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car-second degree.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.