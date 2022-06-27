An agreement with an electric scooter company and the appointment of a new Magnolia city attorney are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the City Hall campus.
The council will consider the resignation of Mike Boyd as city attorney, and appointing Jennifer McKendree in his place. Boyd recently took the position as general counsel and executive vice president at Farmers Bank & Trust, effective July 1.
A “memorandum of understanding” between Bird Rides, Inc., and the city will be considered.
California-based Bird Rides provides electric scooters and bicycles that the public can rent for short trips. Riders use a phone app to activate and pay for the service.
Bird Rides has been featured in many recent news articles. The service has been launched in recent weeks in Olathe, KS, Appleton, WI, Burnsfield, MN, Blackfoot and Kalmath Falls, ID, Bay City, MI and Fairfield, CT.
However, the company recently paid Travis County, TX, almost $150,000 to settle a delinquent property tax bill. Bird Rides and another scooter company both recently lost contracts to operate in Tampa, FL, when they were under-bid by two other companies. The publicly-traded company laid off 23 percent of its California staff in a cost-cutting measure.
CLICK HERE to see a video about how Bird Rides functions.
The council will also consider an appointment to the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.