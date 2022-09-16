Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign said Friday that she had a successful surgery for thyroid cancer.
Sanders, who is the Republican Party nominee and who has comfortable leads in polls against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones, said that following a check-up earlier this month, her doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in her neck.
“(The) test revealed that I had thyroid cancer. Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free.
“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”
Her physician, Dr. John R. Sims, was also quoted in the campaign’s press released.
“Sarah is currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck. The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours. This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis.
“While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down,” the statement said.
Sims is a head and neck oncologic and microvascular reconstructive surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, and a graduate of UAMS.