Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight and into early Friday morning north of the Interstate 20 corridor. A freeze warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected in portions of North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, South Central and Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Friday’s high will be near 58 and the overnight low will be near 35. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the weekend.
The preliminary forecast for Thanksgiving is generally cooler and wetter conditions.