The 83rd Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 in Peace Hall at First United Methodist Church.

Several annual awards will be presented in the following categories:

Archie Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award

Citizen of the Year

Business-Industry of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Spirit of Columbia County Award

Young Professional of the Year

Community Service Award

Educator of the Year

Student of the Year

Award of Valor

CLICK HERE to see award criteria and to make nominations.

The nomination deadline is March 7.

