The 83rd Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 in Peace Hall at First United Methodist Church.
Several annual awards will be presented in the following categories:
Archie Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award
Citizen of the Year
Business-Industry of the Year
Business Leader of the Year
Spirit of Columbia County Award
Young Professional of the Year
Community Service Award
Educator of the Year
Student of the Year
Award of Valor
The nomination deadline is March 7.