Magnolia City Hall is once again closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing the rising number of local cases and the “Delta variant,” a statement from the city Monday afternoon said “we have made the decision to close the City Hall entrances for the safety of our employees and the public. We are continuously monitoring the reports and recommendations of the Department of Health and CDC.
Payments to Magnolia Utilities may be made at the drive-through window or at the water payment dropbox.
People who need to meet city officials in person may call 234-1375 to make an appointment.