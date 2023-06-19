Prisoners set a fire inside a pod Monday night at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road, Sheriff Leroy Martin said.
Martin said the fire was apparently set as part of an escape attempt, however, all of the 88 male and female prisoners at the facility are accounted for.
The fire was reported about 7:35 p.m. The Magnolia Fire Department sent two trucks and several personnel. The Magnolia Police Department and the Arkansas State Police also sent officers to assist Columbia County deputies.
Martin estimated that about 10-15 prisoners complained of smoke or burns and were taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center for examinations. As of about 10:30 p.m., most had been returned to the jail.
About four or five prisoners were being temporarily transferred to the Lafayette County Jail in Lewisville while clean-up continues inside the pod that was set on fire.
Martin said the fire caused minor damage but that it would take a few hours to clean up.
County Coroner Randy Reed said he has received no reports of any death related to a fire at the lock-up.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center as some of the prisoners were still there on Monday night.
Martin praised both the MRMC Emergency Department and the Columbia County Ambulance Service for their response.
