Magnolia Police have identified the victim of an apparent homicide as Jofflin Brown, 27, of Magnolia.
Willis Landtrell Harris, 32, was arrested by the Magnolia Police Department and booked into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
Harris is charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a defaced firearm.
The police department said in a statement that officers were dispatched late Saturday night to a “shots fired” call at the Fox Creek Apartments. As officers were responding, Central Dispatch received a second call about a man – later identified as Brown – on the ground behind one of the apartment buildings.
Brown was taken by the Columbia County Ambulance Service to Magnolia Regional Medical Center. He was later transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, where he died.
An investigation led to Harris as being the suspect. He remains held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
This is the third homicide case in Columbia County this year. There were six homicide cases in the county last year.