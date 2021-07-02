The use period for fireworks is open in Magnolia for the Fourth of July holiday.
The use of fireworks is limited to the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from June 20 to July 10, and from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on July 4.
Fireworks may not be discharged or ignited in Magnolia within 600 feet of any church, hospital or school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.
It is illegal to discharge or throw fireworks from or any motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of persons.
The sale or use of bottle rockets or sky rockets is prohibited.
There are no prohibitions on the use of fireworks in rural Columbia County.