The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $692,435 to 49 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs.
The McNeil Fire Department received a $15,000 grant.
AEDC Executive Director Clint O’Neal, AEDC Deputy Director Neil Greathouse, Director of Rural Services Becca Caldwell, and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission presented the grants to the recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Conference.
Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas with low to moderate incomes of 51 percent or higher are eligible for up to $75,000 in funds under the program with a 10 percent match.
A total of $542,435 was awarded to 48 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program to fund projects such as baseball fields, community parks, walking trails, community centers, fire stations, fire trucks, and other fire protection-related equipment. Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program.