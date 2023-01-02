COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558
Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,398
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,443
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,704
Total Active Cases: 28. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,630
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,633
Total Active Cases: 37. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,475
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040
Total Active Cases: 24. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,812
Total Deaths: 202. No change since Saturday.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 985,747
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 254. Down 415 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 965,964
Deaths: 12,695. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 373. Up 20 since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48. Up five since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down four since Saturday.