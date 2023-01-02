COVID

COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558

Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,398

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,443

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,704

Total Active Cases: 28. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,630

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,633

Total Active Cases: 37. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,475

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040

Total Active Cases: 24. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,812

Total Deaths: 202. No change since Saturday.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 985,747

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 254. Down 415 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 965,964

Deaths: 12,695. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 373. Up 20 since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48. Up five since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down four since Saturday.

