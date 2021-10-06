Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe will not seek re-election.
“I have decided not to seek reelection and will retire at the end of my term on December 31, 2022. I would like to take time to thank the citizens of Columbia County for entrusting me to serve you as your sheriff since 2011,” Loe said in a statement.
Loe is a retired Arkansas State Trooper. He ran as a Republican in the last election.
“To my wife and family, thank you for supporting me through this journey. I also want to thank my deputies and staff for standing by me and working tirelessly
for me and Columbia County.
“I want to thank Judge Denny Foster, members of the Quorum Court, the late Judge Larry Atkinson, Magnolia Police Department Chief Todd Dew, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for excellent working relationships.
“I would also like to thank Representatives David Fielding and Lane Jean and former State Senator Bruce Maloch for their support obtaining grants and other funding.
“While it has been my pleasure serving the citizens of Columbia County, I feel my time has come to an end and am looking forward to retirement and spending time with my family, hunting, fishing and traveling,” Loe said.
Loe’s decision means that three countywide positions will be up for election in the May 2022 political party primaries and the November general election. County Judge Denny Foster and County Assessor Voyles Martin were both appointed to their positions to fill vacancies, and cannot succeed themselves.
Circuit Clerk Angela Keith, County Clerk Tammy Wiltz and Tax Collector Rachel Waller have all said that they are running for re-election. County Coroner Randy Reed hasn’t announced whether he will seek a new term.