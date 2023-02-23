Jay Eric Collier said there was a woman to blame for his problems while appearing in Columbia County Circuit Court last week.
“I blame it on my girlfriend, she’s the one to blame,” Collier, 57, said. “I have been drinking 38 years and I consider it an escape and I just gave in and I blame her.”
Circuit Judge David Talley Jr., asked Collier, whose gray hair was pulled back in a ponytail, if his girlfriend was also to blame for his drug use since he had tested positive for methamphetamine in a test in the fall of 2022 conducted by Keesha Humphrey, a probation officer with Arkansas Community Corrections.
“Did she give you the meth also?” Talley asked.
“That was strictly on myself,” answered Collier.
Talley sentenced Collier to two years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 19, 2018, officers responded to 161 Columbia Road 124 in Waldo in reference to a man causing a disturbance and destroying the inside of the home.
When Collier saw the deputies' patrol vehicles, he raised his hands in the air, according to the affidavit. Deputies noticed Collier was bleeding from his mouth, right wrist and his left foot. He also smelled like intoxicants and had bloodshot red eyes. Collier had trouble standing upright without swaying back and forth, the affidavit reads.
Collier told the officers he “had a fifth,” when they asked if he had been drinking. He said his daughter’s boyfriend hit him in the mouth. Collier then began to curse loudly while outside and explain how he was going to physically harm his daughter’s boyfriend.
After speaking more to Collier, officers determined he was a danger to himself and others and placed him under arrest for public intoxication.
When searching Collier’s pockets due to his arrest, officers found a small, black plastic canister containing a clear, crystal-like substance. It had to be taken to the Sheriff’s Office to have a preliminary test run on the contents.
But before they left, a deputy was escorted inside the residence by Mrs. Collier to observe the damage inside the residence. The house was in severe disarray and items from the refrigerator were thrown throughout the house, according to the affidavit.
The deputy observed a large amount of mustard on the walls and floor of the house and observed the bathroom, which was in similar disorder. Mrs. Collier told officers that Mr. Collier had been drinking heavily and her daughter’s boyfriend had attempted to calm him down but had been unsuccessful.
Mrs. Collier stated that Mr. Collier caused the injuries to himself during his fit of rage due to him not being able to keep his balance, due to his alcohol consumption.
Asked if she knew if her husband had any drug issues, Mrs. Collier said she did not know, according to the affidavit.
Collier was transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility. The test on the clear, crystal-like substance found on Collier came back as methamphetamine. Collier was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Although public intoxication is only a misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony and can be punishable with up to 6 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.