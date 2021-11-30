Fitzgerald

Allison Hoffman Fitzgerald is running for Columbia County Assessor.

Fitzgerald has worked in the Columbia County Collector’s Office since December of 2016. She worked as a deputy clerk for Cindy Walker, and now, Rachel Waller.

Fitzgerald is a hometown graduate of Magnolia High School and attended South Arkansas Community College.

She is married to Dustin Fitzgerald of Taylor. They have two children, a six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve you as the Columbia County Assessor,” Fitzgerald said.

