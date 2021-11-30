Allison Hoffmann Fitzgerald has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Assessor.
Fitzgerald has worked in the Columbia County Collector’s Office since December of 2016. She worked as a deputy clerk for Cindy Walker, and now, Rachel Waller.
Fitzgerald is a hometown graduate of Magnolia High School and attended South Arkansas Community College.
She is married to Dustin Fitzgerald of Taylor. They have two children, a six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.
“I am excited for this opportunity to serve you as the Columbia County Assessor,” Fitzgerald said.