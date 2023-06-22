The Arkansas Municipal League at its 89th Annual Convention, held June 14-16, presented a new slate of officers for the 2023-2024 year.
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann was elected first vice president.
Vann has previously served the League as District 2 vice president in 2019-2020 and nine years as a member of the Executive Committee.
Other officers elected for 2023-2024 include Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson, president; Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones, District 1 vice president; Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, District 2 vice president; Eureka Springs Mayor Robert “Butch”
Berry, District 3 vice president; and Crossett Council Member C.T. Foster, District 4 vice president.