The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce unveils its newest marketing publication for the Magnolia area, “Magnolia Living.”
According to Micki Mitchell, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, “This year’s guide is filled with helpful information for new residents and existing Columbia county residents. It provides a wonderful overview of our community and represents the best we have to offer.”
Previously the Chamber of Commerce provided visitors with a handful of brochures to provide an insight into our area amenities. In 2019, the Chamber began publishing a community guide that tells the story of Magnolia. A link to the publication is also available online on the Chamber’s website, magnoliachamber.com.
This magazine, filled with local images and warm welcomes from locals, is scheduled to be an annual endeavor to share stories about the thriving community of Magnolia. The publication highlights the numerous offerings of the city to visitors and locals alike. From the numerous shopping and dining options downtown to the unique beauty of the countryside, this magazine is not just a resource guide for visitors, but also a reminder to residents of abundant opportunities in their own backyard.
Designed to be a go-to source for new and prospective residents, as well as visitors to the area, the magazine highlights the newest shopping, dining and lodging options in the city and county, a 2021 events calendar and stories that allow for a unique glimpse into the culture of the community and local resource guides for those new to the area. “Magnolia Living” also features beautiful photography by advanced photography students at Southern Arkansas University.
A portion of the funding was provided by the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission. “Magnolia Living” is distributed through the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, located at 211 W. Main Street, and online at magnoliachamber.com.
“Magnolia Living” is published by The Diamond Agency. In addition to the community guide, the agency also publishes the Magnolia Blossom Festival guide.
For more information on “Magnolia Living,” contact Mitchell at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, 870-234-4352.