Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-3-6-44-51, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Ohio.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $785 million ($395 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $246 million ($128.5 million cash).

