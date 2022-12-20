News

COVID-19 cases were down across South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494

Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,355

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,470

Total Active Cases: 4. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,435

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,673

Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,602

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,594

Total Active Cases: 34. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,440

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,012

Total Active Cases: 41. Down seven since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,768

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 978,501

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 178

Recovered cases: 959,425

Deaths: 12,663. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 279

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 43

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you