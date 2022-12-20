COVID-19 cases were down across South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494
Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,355
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,470
Total Active Cases: 4. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,435
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,673
Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,602
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,594
Total Active Cases: 34. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,440
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,012
Total Active Cases: 41. Down seven since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,768
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 978,501
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 178
Recovered cases: 959,425
Deaths: 12,663. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 279
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 43
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17