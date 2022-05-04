Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, April 29
Jake McComb, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Saturday, April 30
Saheria Davis, 24, Waldo, disorderly conduct.
Sunday, May 1
Troy Oguinn, 35, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.
Ebony Sharp, 26, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Traneque West of Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Monday, May 2
Eric Stewart, 23, Bauxite, failure to appear.
Anthony Piotroslei, 28, Taylor, failure to appear.
Olivia Berry, 19, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Deontay Beal, 29, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.