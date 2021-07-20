The Magnolia School District will host a Back-To-School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, July 28.
The clinic will be held in Panther Arena and start at 2 p.m.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A follow-up clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be held in approximately three to four weeks.
Magnolia School District students age 12 and older, and district staff members, are eligible to receive the vaccine during the July 28 clinic.
Parents who want their age 12 or older students to receive the vaccine should phone the District Administration building at 234-4933, giving their name, student's name and age, and telephone number.
Staff members should also call the Administration Building to get registered for the vaccine.
Immunization forms must be completed prior to receiving the vaccine. Forms can be picked up at the front desk of the District Administration Building across the street from Magnolia High School.
Students age 12 and older and staff members who are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose will not be required to be quarantined if they should happen to be exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
In addition to the school clinic, the Rotary Club of Magnolia will partner with the Columbia County Ambulance Service to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the general public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will be at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road in Magnolia.
Potential vaccine recipients are asked to pre-fill medical information forms. Those forms can be found in a black mailbox on the west side of the Columbia County Courthouse.