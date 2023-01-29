A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor.
The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in Magnolia was cited for sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor in the retail beer off premises category. Permittee is Thomas Jackson.
The business was fined $500 and placed on 60 days probation.
According to the website, fines are due February 7 or the permit will be suspended.