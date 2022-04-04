Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, April 1
Colby Hankins, 29, Waldo, failure to comply.
Sunday, April 3
Samuel McLeod, 21, Magnolia, residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Susie French, 53, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Cathy Hardiman, 32, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Coquisha Ellis, 34, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
Eric Murray, 54, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated and refusal of breath or blood test.