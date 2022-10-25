COVID

New COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355

Total Active Cases: 14, down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,239

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,415

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592

Total Active Cases: 10, up one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,536

Total Deaths: 46

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458

Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,323

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818

Total Active Cases: 21, down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,602

Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 958,051

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 137

Recovered cases: 942,434

Deaths: 12,426, up one since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 151

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

