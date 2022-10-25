New COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355
Total Active Cases: 14, down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,239
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,415
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592
Total Active Cases: 10, up one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,536
Total Deaths: 46
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458
Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,323
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818
Total Active Cases: 21, down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,602
Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 958,051
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 137
Recovered cases: 942,434
Deaths: 12,426, up one since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 151
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7