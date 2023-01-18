Mega Millions

A single ticket sold in New York won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Maine.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-14-33-39-61, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $439 million ($237.3 million).

