A single ticket sold in New York won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Maine.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-14-33-39-61, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $439 million ($237.3 million).