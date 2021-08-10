COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,691+13. Month ago: 2,455. Year ago: 217.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 113+7. Month ago: 36. Year ago: 35.
Total recovered – 2,518+6. Month ago: 2,351. Year ago: 170.
Total number dead – 60+1. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 362-1
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 5 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 0-2
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.9, up from 31.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.1, up from 12.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 644+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48+4
Total recovered – 585+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, up from 25.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.6, up from 7.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 993+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+1
Total recovered – 936+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.5, up from 26.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.2, up from 13.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,848+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147+7
Total recovered – 2,636+10
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.9, up from 41.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.7, up from 11.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,408+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 150+10
Total recovered – 4,240+8
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.4, up from 28.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.4, up from 10.3
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,116, up from 1,109
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 255, up from 242
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 88, no change
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 58, down from 62
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 16,737, up from total cases. 323 deaths, up 6.
Webster – 4,951, up from 4,895 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,623, up from 1,617 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 2,958, up from 2,926 total cases. 88 deaths, up 3.