Minor increases to the City of Magnolia’s water and sewer rates were recommended to the City Council during its meeting on Thursday.
Jerry Kopke of Communities Unlimited spoke to the council. Communities Unlimited is a Fayetteville-based company that advises communities on the sustainability of their water and sewer rates.
This is a service that has taken on new importance with a recent change in state law that requires boards with rate-setting responsibilities receive training to help them better understand those responsibilities. Legislators were responding to instances in which local elected boards, such as city councils, failed to raise rates that kept pace with actual costs for operating water and wastewater systems.
Cities are required to have studies of their rates performed every five years, or when they receive major grants for local water and sewer projects. The state requires cities to have water/sewer rates that are sufficient to repay construction debts, meet operating costs, and maintain a reserve.
Kopke has reviewed Magnolia’s rates. He recommends that Magnolia’s rates provide a 5 percent revenue cushion above anticipated expenses.
“This allows the city to have some flexibility over things that happen during a budget year,” Kopke said.
The City of Magnolia exceeds all of the minimum financial sustainability requirements that Kopke measures.
Kopke also measures the affordability of local water and sewer rates compared with the median household income of a community.
“The state looks at median household income and the affordability rate of 1 ½ to 2 percent in order to qualify for grant or principal forgiveness. Both your water rates and sewer rates are less than 1 percent. I have recommended that in order to fund the capital reserve and to fund the operating ratio, that the city make an incremental increase of 2 percent on water charges – both minimum (rates) and usage – and 2.6 percent on sewer charges, again, minimum and usage. This would result in a very minor increase per customer,” Kopke said.
A water customer using 1,000 or less gallons would pay 20 cents more a month; one using up to 4,000 gallons would pay 37 cents. Recommended wastewater increases would be 26 cents and 56 cents for 1,000 and 4,000 gallons, respectively.
Kopke suggests that the city review its water and sewer rates annually as part of the annual budget process.
In one related matter, the council formally voted to end its practice of averaging summertime wastewater bills, and will return to billing for actual amounts used.
The council voted unanimously for final approval of the measure, which was originally created to take some of the edge off summertime rates. However, when summer averages reverted to regular billing in the fall, the city Water Department received several complaints from customers who claimed they were being over-charged.
Mayor Parnell Vann said at a previous council meeting that many of the callers were abusive toward staff although the policy had been explained to them.
The council also gave its final approval to the “Garver Study,” which is a rewrite of the City of Magnolia’s planning and zoning regulations and codes. Among other things, the lengthy document will replace what’s known as the city’s “Green Book” that outlines zoning regulations. The book will be replaced by an online document that will be available through the city’s website.
Councilman David Sisson presented a brief report on activities at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. Sisson said that about 500 boys and girls will soon be playing baseball and softball at the facility. This will create parking problems at the club and neighboring East Side Park. The club and the area around it also has a problem with ants that the staff hopes to eradicate.
Councilman James Jefferson said that the business he runs, which is involved with supervising work by people working off community service sentences, has partnered with Keep Arkansas Beautiful. This coming Friday and Saturday, the workers will pick up bulky items in Magnolia, Emerson and McNeil. People in those communities may call Jefferson at 904-4718 to arrange for pick-up of large items.
Jefferson said he has been working with County Judge Doug Fields to arrange for the pick-up of large items.
The council approved the city’s standing personnel policy, which has no changes from the previous year.