A heat advisory will be in effect for the Four State region from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values of up to 109 are expected in north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Daytime high temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to near 100 degrees will combine with high humidity resulting in heat index values climbing to between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon.
The heat will continue this week and into the weekend. Heat advisories may be necessary. Slight chances for isolated, afternoon thunderstorms will return to Deep East Texas eastward into Central Louisiana Thursday through Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.