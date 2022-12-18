Arctic cold is barreling toward South Arkansas, with high temperatures below freezing forecast for Thursday and into the Christmas holiday weekend.
In the Magnolia area, there’s a 30 percent change for rain after 5 a.m. Monday. The overnight low will be around 33.
Later Monday, there will be a chance of rain before noon, then a chance of showers after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high around 42. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch,
Any rain will end before 4 a.m. Tuesday, when skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 and a low Tuesday night near 33.
Conditions on Wednesday – the first day of winter -- will mirror Tuesday. The approaching arctic cold will begin to take hold on Thursday.
There will be a 40 percent chance of rain Thursday afternoon with a high near 46. Winds of 5-10 mph will come out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon, and may gust up to 20 mph.
A slight chance of freezing rain exists before 8 p.m. Thursday, then there will be a slight chance of snow before midnight. The low will drop into single digits – perhaps as low as 6 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday will be sunny and cold, with a high near 23. Skies Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday – Christmas Eve – will be partly sunny with a high near 32.
In central and north Arkansas, some light snow or sleet will be possible late tonight. Accumulations, if any, will be light and will be after daybreak.
Central and north Arkansas may expect light snow on Thursday. Some of the snow many accumulate and travel issues may arise as temperatures turn sharply colder.
Statewide, arctic air will be in place at the end of the week, with well below normal temperatures in the forecast. Breezy northwest winds will create wind chill index values below zero across much of the region Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will fall below zero in parts of the Ozark Mountains Friday morning, with readings below freezing statewide during the day.