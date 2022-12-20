South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values below 0 degrees will be possible.
Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma and East and Northeast Texas are also in the warning zone.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A strong surge of very cold Arctic air will arrive by Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of wintry precipitation for portions of the area. No accumulations or impacts are expected from any wintry precipitation that does fall.
The primary concern at this time will be the extreme cold with a prolonged period of below freezing temperatures into the Christmas weekend.