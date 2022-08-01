A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
McWilliams faces charges of robbery, fleeing by foot and resisting arrest for an incident at the Magnolia Walmart on October 2, 2021.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Walmart loss prevention officer detained McWilliams after he was spotted switching price tags on merchandise, and then used the self-checkout scanner to record the prices.
Magnolia Police Sgt. Emily Palermo arrived to take McWilliams into custody. He made a dash for the front door and tried to run through Palermo, but she was able to grab his upper body and take him to the floor.
McWilliams held tension on his body and would not release his hands to be cuffed. Other officers arrived and got him into handcuffs.
The suspect was found to have stolen items on his person. Walmart personnel determined that he tried to steal $319.79 in merchandise.
McWilliams was later released from custody but didn’t appear for his February 10 court date.