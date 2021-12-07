Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Saturday, December 4
Joshua Dunevant, 18, Spring, TX, failure to appear.
Chloe Bailey, 23, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Kuykendall, 50, El Dorado, battery 3rd degree.
Sunday, December 5
Coltan Baker, 18, Emerson, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
William Barnett, 35, Magnolia, breaking or entering.
Lawerence McWilliams, 35, Magnolia, criminal trespass.