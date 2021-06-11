Christopher Waller, charged with battery in the second degree and domestic battery in the third degree changed his mind again in Columbia County Circuit Court last week and decided he would let a jury decide his fate.
Originally, Waller’s lawyer, David Price of Magnolia was going to Judge David Talley if Waller’s punishment could be going into the Alternative Sentencing Program. However, after a 15-minute break in court and after a witness statement from Shirley Good, his ex-mother-in-law, he asked for a jury trial.
Talley set the trial for August 11-13.
After hearing Waller was going to be in court and could be sentenced, his ex-wife, Priscilla Waller, and her mother and father, Shirley Good and Boyd Good, rushed to court from out of town. Priscilla Waller and her mother Shirley Good had legal pads to make their witness statements, but Good was the only one who spoke in court.
Shirley Good said that on May 5, 2020, she and her daughter went to the marital home to pick up her belongings and saw Waller’s truck in the driveway. Good said Waller ignored a court order that he was not to be at the home while his Priscilla was there. The divorce decree said she had possession of the house until June 1, 2020.
“We both told him to get out and leave and he came to us in an aggressive manner,” Good said. “He went and got Priscilla and put her on the garage floor and got on top of her and was choking her and she was struggling to breathe. That’s when I went back to the car.”
Good said she took a gun from the vehicle and went back and pointed it at Waller telling him to release her daughter. He then took the gun from her and pointed the gun at her head. A neighbor saw what was happening and tried to intervene.
“He said, ‘Chris, you don’t want to do that,’” Good said.
Good said she was kicked in the head and the chest and suffered from four broken ribs and a detached shoulder, which continues to cause her pain.
“We live in constant fear he will come and kill us all,” Good said. “He completely lost his temper and that is something the grandchildren had to experience.”
The Waller’s have two sons.
“Our family will never be the same. Never,” Good said. “Any man who beats a 69-year-old woman and her daughter is pathetic and should not be called a man. All he had to do was get in the truck and leave. I see the fear in the children’s eyes when he’s around.”
Both Priscilla Waller and Good have an order of protection against Waller.
However, Price, Waller’s attorney had a different story about what happened on May 5, 2020.
“Waller was sitting in his truck and Good pulled the trigger of the gun and it didn’t go off…,” Price said.
Priscilla Waller and Good’s attorney, Jamie Pratt of Camden, interrupted Price before he completed the sentence.
“Price was not present, and I don’t think it is appropriate to tell what happened,” Pratt said. “Surely it’s not appropriate for Mr. Price to offer up knowledge that he does not have prior knowledge of.”
Although both Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater and Price told the judge there were grey areas in the case, Talley said he saw some things that seemed clear.
“A dislocated shoulder, a collapsed lung, kicking down a person of this age and kicking her in her head,” he mused.
Price said he didn’t believe anyone had seen Waller push Good down.