The Magnolia City Council meets at 5 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers of the Police-Fire Building.
On the agenda is a resolution for the city to purchase 1225 Renfroe. The city has been buying property in the neighborhood, including all of the old houses on Frederick Circle, with the idea of punching Renfroe Street east to Frederick Street.
There’s also a resolution on the table dealing with the Magnolia Housing Authority.
The council will also hear from Allison Fitzgerald, Compassion’s Foundation, and City Inspector David Nelson.