The next phase of the multi-year effort to four-lane U.S. 82 through Columbia County is officially under way.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is conducting an online public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of the highway from two to five lanes between County Road 27, which is just east of the PotlatchDeltic mill, westward to the junction of U.S. 82 and Arkansas 98 west of Waldo.
The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 24.
CLICK HERE to access the online public meeting.
The website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings. A separate link will provide a Spanish version of the presentation.
There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff, or people may print the form and mail it to, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.