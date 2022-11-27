Active COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Ouachita and Union counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428
Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,307
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,632
Total Active Cases: 15. Down three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,571
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,513
Total Active Cases: 14. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,380
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,933
Total Active Cases: 19. Up three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,714
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 967,113
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 189
Recovered cases: 951,180
Deaths: 12,550. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 145
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7