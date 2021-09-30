Jaqualin Young, 21, of McNeil, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder as a result of the Saturday night shooting at the Columbia County Fair.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued Thursday that Young is also charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Young was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.
He is held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility under $350,000 bond.
A single gunshot was fired on the carnival midway about 8:25 p.m. Saturday during the last night of the 2021 Columbia County Fair.
No one was injured, but the gunfire resulted in a surge for the exit and an early closure of the fair.
The gunfire resulted in a rush of people from the carnival midway. People at the fairgrounds posted on Magnolia Reporter on Facebook that some people and children were trampled. Others scrambled to find family members.
Young, a 2019 graduate of Magnolia High School, has no known prior criminal record.