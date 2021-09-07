COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,089. Month ago: 2,664. Year ago: 317
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138-25. Month ago: 111. Year ago: 26
Total recovered – 2,890+25. Month ago: 2,494. Year ago: 276
Total number dead – 61. Month ago: 59 deaths. Year ago: 15 deaths.
Test figures below are changes since yesterday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.29, down from 9.32
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.55, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,721-1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,616+1
Total negative PCR tests – 16,797+39
Total negative antigen tests – 10,311+4
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, down from 38.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.9, up from 11.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, September 6
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0-1 staff. 5-4 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 2+1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0-2 staff. 5-3 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 6-5 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 1-1 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 2-5 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
Total: 0-3 staff, 21-17 students.
Current positively rate: 13.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 435+7
SAU total active cases – 25-11 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 5-1
SAU current number in quarantine – 47+5
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 755
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27-5
Total recovered – 716+5
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.8, up from 7.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,133+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 47-2
Total recovered – 1,057+3
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.5, down from 33.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, up from 14.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,195+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 149-13
Total recovered – 2,978+14
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 49.9, up from 49.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.0, down from 9.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,040+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 213-15
Total recovered – 4,705+18
Total number dead – 120
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.0, up from 8.9
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,112
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 104+6
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 58+1
Active pediatric cases -- 375
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 19,952, up from 19,638 total cases. 353+2 deaths.
Webster – 5,922, up from 5,867 total cases. 131 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,888, up from 1,860 total cases. 58+1 deaths.
Union – 3,550, up from 3,510 total cases. 92 deaths.