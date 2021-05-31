Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across portions of southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas tonight.
Some storms may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms will expand areawide on Tuesday, continuing through the remainder of the work week. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible with some storms on Tuesday.
Some periodic heavy rain concern will likely persist into next weekend although the risk of severe storms should generally remain low most of these days.