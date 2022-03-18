EL DORADO -- A California man who led Magnolia police on a wild chase through the west side of the city in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 170 months in federal prison.
The sentence for Damien Andrew Wolfson, 28, will also include four years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Federal Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.
On August 2, 2019, a deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office began following a vehicle after it committed a traffic violation, which resulted in continued pursuit after the driver refused to pull over. The deputy continued pursuit of the vehicle as multiple other deputies and officers were called to assist.
A male passenger jumped out of the vehicle on Height Street while the driver continued fleeing. The vehicle rammed a Magnolia Police unit as it continued driving recklessly. The vehicle was eventually stopped after the two rear tires were shot out by law enforcement. The driver then bailed out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
A search of the vehicle resulted in law enforcement locating and seizing five firearms, a jar of marijuana, baggies, and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory where it was determined to be 255.4 grams of methamphetamine.
During the investigation it was determined that the driver was Wolfson, and that he had an active warrant out of California. Later in the investigation law enforcement received information that Wolfson was on his way to Texarkana in an SUV. The SUV was located, and a traffic stop resulted in law enforcement finding and arresting Wolfson while hiding in the rear cargo area of the SUV.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Department, the Magnolia Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.