One permit was granted to a Columbia County retailer by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board during April, according to the ABC website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website's posting, a new permit was conditionally granted to applicant Howard Davis for Express Beer and Wine, 1538 Hwy. 371 South in Waldo. This permit was for the categories of "retail beer off premises" and "small farm wine-retail."
No local retailers were cited for violations during the month of April, and none were placed on the insufficient funds list.