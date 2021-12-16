Delek US Holdings, Inc., and Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced their 2022 capital spending budget with a range of approximately $250 million to $260 million on a consolidated basis.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and has a pipeline and oil storage system in the area.
Approximately $59 million of the growth capital resides at Delek Logistics Partners, which is expected to be self-funding. Growth in 2022 is largely focused on the expansion of the Delek Permian Gathering business where demand from producers is strong.
The company expects to be well above its internal 15% target rate of return threshold for midstream growth investments. Additionally, Delek is expanding growth initiatives in the retail segment with four new to industry locations now planned in 2022.
Separately, Delek has elected to conduct minor maintenance activities at its Tyler, TX operation, in the fourth quarter of 2021, thereby allowing it to defer the start of the next turnaround until 2023.
As a result, Delek’s refining throughput guidance for the fourth quarter will now be in the range of 275 to 280mbbl/d.