Standard Lithium Ltd. reported Thursday its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31.
“Standard Lithium continues to advance its commercial development strategy and recently achieved several significant milestones,” said Robert Mintak, chief executive officer and director.
“Most notably, we completed the necessary agreements to begin working on the ground at our first commercial lithium plant – the most advanced lithium brine project in the U.S. This development enables us to conduct all required fieldwork to support the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), paving the way toward efficient and scalable domestic lithium production.”
“We also made meaningful progress in pursuit of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies to power the new energy economy. We received our third and final Notice of Allowance for our proprietary technique for direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines, and we installed a carbon capture pilot plant to test novel carbon capture technology designed to minimize emissions – all enhancing our competitive position.”
“Additionally, we added two highly accomplished energy executives to our board and are continuing to advance discussions around strategic partnerships and supply agreements on our South West Arkansas Project. Supported by our strong cash position, innovative technologies, and experienced leaders, we are optimally positioned to lead the new wave of U.S. lithium production,” said Mintak.
The South West Arkansas Project is the potential development of a lithium production plant drawing brine from leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash on hand totaled $107 million and a working capital surplus was $105 million.
Standard Lithium completed the Site Access Agreement for its first commercial lithium plant at the Lanxess South Plant near El Dorado, achieving an important milestone for one of its two flagship projects. This agreement exclusively secures the property and enables the company to conduct all required fieldwork to support the DFS. With the agreement in place, Standard Lithium has begun the site work necessary to design the plant, including determining important ground conditions and placing key equipment.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s third and final pending U.S. patent application serial no. 16/895,783, titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines.” The USPTO had previously issued Notices of Allowances for the company’s other two U.S. patent applications. Together, these three patent applications comprise a portion of Standard Lithium’s proprietary technique for DLE from lithium brines. A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and determination that a patent should be granted from the application. This notice provides continued affirmation of Standard Lithium’s novel lithium extraction technology as the company progresses toward commercialization.
Standard Lithium added Claudia D'Orazio and Anca Rusu to its Board as independent directors. Together, they bring decades of experience in the energy sector, as well as deep expertise in project management, finance and human resources, further strengthening the board.
Standard Lithium’s carbon capture pilot plant was successfully installed at the Mission Creek natural gas plant near the Philadelphia community in Columbia County, in collaboration with its investment partner, Aqualung Carbon Capture AS. The plant will test cutting-edge carbon capture technology to inform and support the company’s efforts to minimize CO2 emissions at future production facilities.
All filings mentioned in this release are available for review on the company’s website and SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
