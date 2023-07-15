Tetra Technologies, Inc., has announced that it will release second quarter 2023 results after the closing of the market on Monday, July 31.
On August 1, Tetra will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
People may listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 2982082, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the company's website for 30 days following the conference call.