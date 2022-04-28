PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $163.9 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, on revenues of $411.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Excluding after tax special items consisting of a non-cash pension settlement charge and a net loss on fire damage, adjusted net income was $174.6 million, or $2.50 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $131.1 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, on revenues of $354.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
PotlatchDeltic operates a sawmill in Waldo, has extensive timber and real estate interests in Arkansas, and has its regional headquarters in El Dorado.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $245.6 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 60%
Highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDDA on record and second highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDDA in our history
Transferred $70 million in pension obligations to American General Life
Expanded strong liquidity position to $770 million as of March 31, 2022
“(The year) 2022 is off to a phenomenal start with each of our businesses delivering exceptional results leading to our highest first quarter financial performance on record," said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer.
"Our operating results reflect our integrated operating model and leverage-to-lumber strategy combined with strong execution by our teams across all of our operations. Looking forward, we remain upbeat on lumber demand fundamentals despite the current rising interest rate environment. Our commitment to a disciplined capital allocation strategy and our strong balance sheet position us to continue to enhance shareholder value," said Cremers.
Business Performance: Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Timberlands
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $34.6 million from Q4 2021
Increased Northern harvest volumes driven by favorable logging conditions
Northern sawlog price increased 54% primarily due to higher indexed sawlog prices
Southern sawlog prices increased 2% as higher pine sawlog prices partially offset the effect of seasonally lower hardwood volumes
Higher log & haul costs were primarily driven by increased fuel costs
Forest management costs declined due to seasonally lower Northern activity
Wood Products
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $112.8 million from Q4 2021
Average lumber price increased 91% to $1,075 per MBF in Q1 2022
Higher manufacturing cost reflects inflationary cost increases and planned mill maintenance
Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho
Plywood shipments and price realizations increased due to strong demand and mix
Real Estate
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $20.1 million from Q4 2021
Sold 4,751 acres of rural land at an average price of $4,556/acre, including a tract for $13.2 million
Sold 64 residential lots at an average price of $112,725/lot
Sold 3 commercial acres for $917,236/acre