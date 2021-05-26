Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia has formed a foundation, named the Farmers Bank Foundation.
The giving priorities of the Farmers Bank Foundation are to support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live.
The foundation's funding is made possible by the bank's shareholders and employees across Arkansas and Texas. The Farmers Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that will operate independently from Farmers Bank & Trust.
Elizabeth Burns Anderson will manage the Farmers Bank Foundation. A fifth-generation employee of Farmers Bank & Trust and native of Magnolia, Anderson has worked to form the foundation and will hold the position of executive director. She will ensure the funding of local grants and guide the foundation to be a hub of all the volunteer hours and projects that employees of Farmers Bank & Trust support within their communities.
"Coming from a family where giving back is your greatest responsibility, forming the Farmers Bank Foundation has been one of my greatest honors. This foundation will allow Farmers Bank & Trust to have a lasting legacy in all the markets we serve," said Anderson.
"We decided to form the Farmers Bank Foundation to further commit to our core values, HEART, which stands for ‘honor, excellence, adaptability, respect, and teamwork,’ and to demonstrate those values in the communities we serve. Additionally, we are proud to include the HEART symbol in the new Farmers Bank Foundation logo," said Chris Gosnell, chief executive officer of Farmers Bank & Trust.
The Farmers Bank Foundation will continue to fund projects that correspond with the bank's giving mission to help veterans, law enforcement/civic workers, education, and wellness.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia. Farmers Bank & Trust now has more than 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas, and approximately $1.8 billion in assets.