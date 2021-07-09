Kailey Beasley, operations specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank of Magnolia.
Her responsibilities include keying, wire transfers, statement reconcilements, investments and Plus One referral platform administrator.
"Kailey has advanced in her career with Peoples Bank by accepting new responsibilities with a great can-do attitude and a willingness to learn. She has proven herself as someone we can count on to get the job done, whatever that job may be,” said Mary Fowler CEO.
Beasley came to Peoples Bank in July 2016. She began her banking career as a customer service specialist/teller and has experience in new accounts. She is a graduate of Magnolia High School. She and her husband, David, are members of First Baptist Church in Magnolia where she sings in the choir. The Beasley's have one daughter, Ava.
In her free time, Beasley enjoys crafting, working out, spending time with family, watching TV and singing in her church choir.