State and federal officials have approved Arkansas’ meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The state meat inspection program will allow the department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas.
Arkansas joins 28 states participating in FSIS’s State Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) programs. These programs allow state inspectors to ensure program enforcement and regulatory compliance in small establishments operating within the state. The MPI programs must develop, administer, and enforce requirements “at least equal to” those set forth in the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA).
“In 2020, the food supply chain was disrupted, and Arkansas’s meat production was severely limited. The creation of the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing grant and the State Meat Inspection Program will provide a much-needed boost to our processing capacity,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.
“This program is important for our livestock producers. Joining the State Meat and Poultry Inspection program and expanding the market for their products will help smaller producers maintain profitability,” said Dan Wright, secretary-treasurer, Arkansas Farm Bureau.
“The Arkansas State Meat Inspection program is the realization of multiple years of hard work by Arkansas cattle producers,” said Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) President Phillip DeSalvo. “This program gives Arkansas cattle producers the means to ensure complete control of their product from pasture to plate.”
“The state meat inspection program exists to increase the availability of locally-sourced meat and meat products to Arkansans and ensure that all products are safe and wholesome,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.
The need for additional meat processing capacity was highlighted by food supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In 2020, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture worked with industry stakeholders to receive and distribute $10.4 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act through a Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program. Subsequently, the Arkansas legislature passed Act 418 during the 2021 legislative session to create a state meat inspection program within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Since December 2020, Arkansas’s in-state processing capacity has grown by more than 5 million pounds per year. The processing capacity is expected to continue to grow under the new state meat inspection program due to increased marketing and economic opportunities for local producers.