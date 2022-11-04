At regular quarterly meeting, the board of directors of Cadence Bank declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share of common stock.
Cadence Bank has Columbia County locations in Magnolia and Taylor, as part of an extensive footprint of locations across South Arkansas..
The common stock dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.
The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34.375 cents per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on November 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2022.
Cadence earlier reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders was $121.0 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, and adjusted income available to common shareholders was $143.7 million, or 78 cents per diluted share.