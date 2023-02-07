Tyson Foods, Inc., has reported its first quarter financial figures.
First Quarter Highlights
-- Sales of $13,260 million up 2.5% from prior year
-- GAAP operating income of $467 million, down 68% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $453 million, down 68% from prior year
-- GAAP EPS of 88 cents, down 71% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of 85 cents, down 70% from prior year
-- Total Company GAAP operating margin of 3.5%; Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 3.4%
-- Repurchased 4.9 million shares for $313 million
-- Liquidity of $2.9 billion at December 31, 2022
“We executed our strategy in Q1, growing volume, improving staffing levels, investing in automation and building inventory to meet customer demand, all while maintaining a focus on liquidity and financial health,” said Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King. “The strength of our retail brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, was demonstrated by the growth in Prepared Foods, most notably with Jimmy Dean ending the quarter at its all-time highest volume share. Our advantaged brands in advantaged categories uniquely position us to win in the marketplace.”
“We faced some challenges in the first quarter. Market dynamics and some operational inefficiencies impacted our profitability. We expect to improve our performance through the back half of fiscal 2023 and into the future, as we strive to execute with excellence and work to become best in class in our industry.”
“We are optimistic about the long-term outlook for Tyson. We have the world’s greatest protein brands, an incredible team, and a sound strategy to serve our customers and delight consumers with high-quality, sustainable, affordable protein.”
For fiscal 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should be relatively flat compared to fiscal 2022 levels.
Beginning in fiscal 2022, the company launched a new productivity program, which is designed to drive a better, faster and more agile organization that is supported by a culture of continuous improvement and faster decision making.
Tyson Foods targeted an aggregate $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. The company realized more than $700 million of productivity savings in fiscal 2022, which partially offset the impacts of inflationary market conditions, and we believe we will exceed aggregate $1 billion target in fiscal 2023, a year ahead of plan.
Beef
USDA projects domestic production will decrease approximately 5% in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. The company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 2% to 4% in fiscal 2023 as margins are expected to decrease from historically high levels.
Pork
USDA projects domestic production will be relatively flat in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. The company anticipates adjusted operating margin of 0% to 2% in fiscal 2023.
Chicken
USDA projects chicken production will increase approximately 3% in fiscal 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022. The company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 2% to 4% for fiscal 2023.
Prepared Foods
The company anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 8% to 10% in fiscal 2023 driven by volume growth, productivity and disciplined revenue management.
Revenue
The company expects sales to be $55 billion to $57 billion in fiscal 2023.
Capital Expenditures
The company expects capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion for fiscal 2023. Capital expenditures include spending for capacity expansion and utilization, automation to alleviate labor challenges and brand and product innovation.