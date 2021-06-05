Walmart announced this week that all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day, November, to thank employees for their continued hard work during the pandemic.
Elizabeth Brown, a people lead from Store 5260 in Rogers, Arkansas, shared the news before a crowd of approximately 1,000 associates during the retailer’s Associate Celebration meeting. This is the second year running that Walmart has closed stores on Thanksgiving Day to give time back to employees.
Recently, the company expanded access to no-cost counseling and extended its COVID-19 emergency leave policy through September 30.
Closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day is an additional way the retailer is thanking employees for their dedication to serving customers and their perseverance throughout the pandemic.
“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”
Stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, November 24.
Information about store hours for Friday, November 26, will be announced at a later date.